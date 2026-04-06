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Jake Mangum News: Back on bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mangum is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

The switch-hitting Mangum has cracked the starting nine in five of the Pirates' first 10 games, with three of those starts coming against left-handed pitching. Mangum should remain a regular presence in the lineup versus southpaws moving forward, but his opportunities to play against righties will likely be more sporadic while all of Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna are available to cover the outfield and designated-hitter spots.

Jake Mangum
Pittsburgh Pirates
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