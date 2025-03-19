Jake Mangum News: Beginning season at Triple-A

The Rays optioned Mangum to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Along with Kameron Misner and Chandler Simpson, Mangum was one of three players vying for a backup outfield role that was sent to the minors Wednesday. The 29-year-old Mangum is still waiting to make his MLB debut, but the Rays thought highly enough of him to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft and add him to the 40-man roster this winter after he slashed .317/.357/.442 with six home runs and 20 stolen bases over 428 plate appearances for Durham last season.