Jake Mangum News: Lade addition to Monday's lineup
Mangum is starting in center field and batting eighth against the Cardinals on Monday.
Mangum was initially slated to open Monday's series opener on the bench, but he will get the start in center field instead after the Pirates scratched Oneil Cruz (undisclosed) from the lineup. Mangum is slashing .254/.313/.288 with three steals and two RBI over 65 plate appearances this season.
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