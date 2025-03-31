Jake Mangum News: Perfect at plate with two steals

Mangum went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Mangum tallied his first major-league RBI with a two-run single in the fourth inning, also adding two steals in the victory. The switch-hitting outfielder has made his way onto Tampa Bay's roster due to Josh Lowe (oblique) being sidelined, and Monday's effort could earn him additional reps in the outfield while Lowe is on the shelf.