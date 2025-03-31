Fantasy Baseball
Jake Mangum headshot

Jake Mangum News: Perfect at plate with two steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 8:14pm

Mangum went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases in Monday's 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Mangum tallied his first major-league RBI with a two-run single in the fourth inning, also adding two steals in the victory. The switch-hitting outfielder has made his way onto Tampa Bay's roster due to Josh Lowe (oblique) being sidelined, and Monday's effort could earn him additional reps in the outfield while Lowe is on the shelf.

Tampa Bay Rays
