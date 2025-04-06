Jake Mangum News: Racking up steals

Mangum went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Rangers.

Mangum has started six of eight games since being recalled to the majors March 29. He's earned the playing time by maintaining a five-game hitting streak, also chipping in four RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases in that span. Mangum isn't likely to be much of a power contributor, but he's shown the ability to chip in everywhere else on the box score.