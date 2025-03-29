Jake Mangum News: Recalled to big club
The Rays recalled Mangum from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
At 29 years old, Mangum will finally get a chance to make his MLB debut following Josh Lowe's (oblique) move to the injured list. Mangum spent all of last season in Triple-A, slashing .317/.357/.442 with 56 RBI and 20 stolen bases across 428 plate appearances. He'll provide the Rays with some additional outfield depth until Lowe returns.
