Jake Mangum News: Recalled to big club

The Rays recalled Mangum from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At 29 years old, Mangum will finally get a chance to make his MLB debut following Josh Lowe's (oblique) move to the injured list. Mangum spent all of last season in Triple-A, slashing .317/.357/.442 with 56 RBI and 20 stolen bases across 428 plate appearances. He'll provide the Rays with some additional outfield depth until Lowe returns.