Jake Mangum News: Retreating to bench Wednesday
Mangum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Mangum will take a seat for the first time since July 29 while the Pirates go with Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Esmerlyn Valdez as their starting outfield trio from left to right. Though Cruz's recent return from the 60-day injured list leaves one fewer spot in the outfield, the Pirates could deploy Reynolds as a designated hitter more frequently to open up regular playing time for Mangum, who has produced a .771 OPS thus far in August.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Mangum See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, July 3020 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Mangum See More