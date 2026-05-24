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Jake Mangum News: Seeing steady starts since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Mangum will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Since returning from the injured list last Sunday, Mangum has drawn starts in five of the Pirates' ensuing seven games. The Pirates recently called up Jhostynxon Garcia and Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis to fortify their outfield while Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) is on the shelf, but Mangum could still have a path to at least a semi-regular role if Oneil Cruz continues to make more of his starts at designated hitter in place of the struggling Marcell Ozuna rather than in center field.

Jake Mangum
Pittsburgh Pirates
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