Jake Mangum News: Seeing steady starts since return
Mangum will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Since returning from the injured list last Sunday, Mangum has drawn starts in five of the Pirates' ensuing seven games. The Pirates recently called up Jhostynxon Garcia and Esmerlyn Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis to fortify their outfield while Ryan O'Hearn (quadriceps) is on the shelf, but Mangum could still have a path to at least a semi-regular role if Oneil Cruz continues to make more of his starts at designated hitter in place of the struggling Marcell Ozuna rather than in center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Mangum See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway19 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 519 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Mangum See More