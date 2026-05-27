Jake Mangum News: Sitting in third straight game
Mangum is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Upon returning from the injured list May 17, Mangum started in five of the Pirates' ensuing seven games, but he'll be relegated to the bench Wednesday for the third consecutive contest. Unless the Pirates are willing to pull the plug on the struggling Marcell Ozuna as their primary designated hitter, Mangum likely won't have a path to steady at-bats in the outfield while Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz are available and while rookie Esmerlyn Valdez is getting prioritized ahead of him.
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