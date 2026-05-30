Jake Mangum News: Swats first homer in win

Mangum went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Twins.

Mangum launched his first homer of the season in the second inning before giving the Pirates an 8-7 lead on an RBI single in the fifth. It was the 30-year-old's first three-hit effort since April 16, and he's now hit safely in five of his past six starts with five RBI during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .267/.339/.317 with one home run, eight RBI, 16 runs scored and seven steals across 114 plate appearances.