Jake Mangum News: Swipes sixth bag

Mangum went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run Sunday against Atlanta.

Mangum entered Sunday hitless across his last 11 at-bats, but he snapped that streak with a single in the sixth inning. He proceeded to swipe his sixth bag of the season, and he has yet to be caught. Mangum could start to lose out on playing time once Richie Palacios (finger) returns, but he's a solid source of batting average and steals for the time being.