Jake Mangum News: Two hits from leadoff spot
Mangum went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Rays.
Mangum hit leadoff for the fourth time this season, all of which have come against lefties. He jump-started the offense with a double in his first at-bat, and he later reached base on a bunt single before stealing third. Mangum draws only sporadic starts, but he's hit .283 with three stolen bases and 10 runs scored across 17 games on the camapign.
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