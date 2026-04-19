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Jake Mangum News: Two hits from leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Mangum went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Rays.

Mangum hit leadoff for the fourth time this season, all of which have come against lefties. He jump-started the offense with a double in his first at-bat, and he later reached base on a bunt single before stealing third. Mangum draws only sporadic starts, but he's hit .283 with three stolen bases and 10 runs scored across 17 games on the camapign.

Jake Mangum
Pittsburgh Pirates
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