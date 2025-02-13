Jake Marisnick News: Lands in Atlanta as NRI

Atlanta signed Marisnick to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Marisnick spent the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization, posting a .921 OPS with 12 homers in 59 games. The veteran outfielder remains a capable fielder and has hit lefties well at times in his career, so it's possible he could push Bryan De La Cruz to be part of an early-season platoon with Jarred Kelenic in right field until Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready.