Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy Injury: Nursing sore hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that McCarthy still has hand soreness as a result of a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's game versus the Brewers, Jose M. Romero of MLB.com reports.

It partly explains why McCarthy is out of the lineup for a third straight day Thursday in Miami, although the 27-year-old has not been used as an everyday player so far this season. Lovullo plans to get McCarthy back into the lineup at some point during the team's weekend series against the Cubs. Alek Thomas is in center field and batting seventh for the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Jake McCarthy
Arizona Diamondbacks
