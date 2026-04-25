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Jake McCarthy News: Drives in key run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the Mets.

McCarthy split the outfield with a line drive in the sixth inning to drive in a run to give the Rockies the lead. He now has a four-game hitting streak, and he has also maintained a .360 batting average with four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across his last 10 games. McCarthy has served as a part-time starter this season, though Friday marked his third consecutive start.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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