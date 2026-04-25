Jake McCarthy News: Drives in key run
McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the Mets.
McCarthy split the outfield with a line drive in the sixth inning to drive in a run to give the Rockies the lead. He now has a four-game hitting streak, and he has also maintained a .360 batting average with four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base across his last 10 games. McCarthy has served as a part-time starter this season, though Friday marked his third consecutive start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 232 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More