Jake McCarthy News: Goes deep in win
McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run scored and two walks in Monday's win over the Angels.
McCarthy took advantage of a center-cut fastball, blasting a solo shot over the wall in right-center field to lead off the third inning. Not known for his over-the-fence power, the center fielder has now homered in two of his past three games. In his first season with the Rockies, the 28-year-old is enjoying a resurgent campaign, hitting .282 with an .808 OPS, 16 extra-base hits (four homers), 25 RBI, 20 runs and 10 stolen bases across 50 appearances.
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