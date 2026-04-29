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Jake McCarthy News: Hitting bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

McCarthy has been poaching playing time in center field from Brenton Doyle of late, but the latter will get the starting nod Wednesday while he has the platoon advantage in his favor with lefty Brandon Williamson on the mound for Cincinnati. Unless he's used off the bench Wednesday, McCarthy will put a six-game hitting streak on hold.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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