Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy News: Logs first hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 2:46am

McCarthy started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over Baltimore.

McCarthy snapped an 0-for-24 skid to open the season with a fifth-inning double and scored his first run in 2025. He and Alek Thomas have largely shared center field, but both were in the lineup Wednesday, when McCarthy filled in for Lourdes Gurriel in left field. Both McCarthy (.038) and Thomas (.308) have 26 at-bats.

