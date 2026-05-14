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Jake McCarthy News: Not in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

McCarthy is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are going with a left-handed opener in Mason Montgomery before turning things over to a righty bulk reliever in Carmen Mlodzinski. McCarthy could enter mid-game once Mlodzinski comes in, but he'll begin the contest on the bench.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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