Jake McCarthy News: On bench for series opener
McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
With southpaw David Peterson serving as the Mets' bulk reliever Monday, the left-handed-hitting McCarthy will head to the bench for the second time in three games. He'll cede center field to Brenton Doyle, who will bat ninth.
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