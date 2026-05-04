Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy News: On bench for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

With southpaw David Peterson serving as the Mets' bulk reliever Monday, the left-handed-hitting McCarthy will head to the bench for the second time in three games. He'll cede center field to Brenton Doyle, who will bat ninth.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
27 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
34 days ago