Jake McCarthy News: Out of lineup Saturday
McCarthy is not in Arizona's lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.
McCarthy will take a seat against southpaw Mitchell Parker. Meanwhile, fellow left-handed-hitting Alek Thomas will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday. The pair have alternated center field duties over the Diamondbacks' past five games, suggesting that McCarthy and Thomas are slated to see about equal playing time moving forward.
