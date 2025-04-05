Fantasy Baseball
Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy News: Out of lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

McCarthy is not in Arizona's lineup for Saturday's game against Washington.

McCarthy will take a seat against southpaw Mitchell Parker. Meanwhile, fellow left-handed-hitting Alek Thomas will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday. The pair have alternated center field duties over the Diamondbacks' past five games, suggesting that McCarthy and Thomas are slated to see about equal playing time moving forward.

Jake McCarthy
Arizona Diamondbacks
