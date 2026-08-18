Jake McCarthy News: Picks up steal Tuesday
McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.
McCarthy had gone seven games without a multi-hit effort, going just 3-for-26 (.115) in that span. The outfielder is up to 22 steals on 27 attempts this season, and he needs just five more thefts to set a career high. He's batting .295 with an .826 OPS, 13 home runs, 68 RBI, 61 runs scored, 26 doubles and seven triples over 111 contests. McCarthy's done well out of the leadoff spot for the bulk of the year, so he should have a chance to set some more personal bests before all is said and done.
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