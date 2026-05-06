Jake McCarthy News: Pops first homer

McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.

This was McCarthy's first homer of the season. The veteran outfielder has gone 10-for-27 (.370) over his last 10 games. Overall, he's batting .262 with a .784 OPS, nine RBI, seven runs scored, six stolen bases, five doubles and two triples across 77 plate appearances this season. McCarthy is seeing a strong-side platoon role in center field.