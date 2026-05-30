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Jake McCarthy News: Posts huge line in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

McCarthy went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three total runs, four total RBI and a stolen base in an 8-3 win against the Giants on Saturday.

McCarthy was both a table setter and a run producer from atop the lineup. The speedy outfielder opened the Rockies' half of the first inning with a walk and eventually came around to score. He added a two-run homer in the fourth and RBI singles in the fifth and seventh frames. McCarthy has logged multiple hits in four of his past six contests and is batting .375 (9-for-24) over that span. He's enjoying a nice first season in Colorado, slashing .288/.331/.453 with three homers, 18 runs, 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 48 games.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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