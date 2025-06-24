Jake McCarthy News: Recalled Tuesday

The Diamondbacks recalled McCarthy from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was demoted to Reno in late April after batting .073 (3-for-41) through 14 games, but he'll receive another chance in the majors with Corbin Carroll landing on the injured list due to a fractured wrist. McCarthy has been productive at Triple-A this season with 12 steals, a homer and a .314/.401/.440 slash line in 237 plate appearances, and he could be a factor in Arizona's outfield while Carroll is sidelined with a lot of at-bats up for grabs.