Jake McCarthy News: Sitting again amid slump
McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
McCarthy has yet to record a hit in 18 at-bats on the season, and a Statcast-measured .124 xBA suggests he's not merely a victim of some bad luck on balls in play. The 27-year-old's struggles have begun to cost him playing time, as he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in four games. Alek Thomas has a .950 OPS through five games and may have at least temporarily overtaken McCarthy as the Diamondbacks' preferred option in center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now