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Jake McCarthy News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

The Rockies having right-handed starters in every game so far this season, but that hasn't been enough for the left-handed-hitting McCarthy to hold down a full-time role. After struggling to a .120/.185/.200 batting line through his first 28 plate appearances with the Rockies, McCarthy will stay on the bench for a second straight game. The slumping Jordan Beck (.268 OPS in 27 plate appearances) will also hit the bench, with both he and McCarthy having started to cede more opportunities to Troy Johnston and Edouard Julien.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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