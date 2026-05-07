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Jake McCarthy News: Smacks go-ahead grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an RBI double in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

McCarthy drove in five of Colorado's six runs Thursday. The outfielder tied the game at 2-2 with a two-out double in the sixth inning before putting the Rockies ahead in the eighth with a grand slam off Craig Kimbrel. After going 26 games without a homer to start the year, McCarthy's now gone deep in consecutive contests. He's slashing a solid .275/.346/.507 with 14 RBI, eight runs scored and six stolen bases across 81 plate appearances while seeing regular at-bats against right-handed pitching.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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