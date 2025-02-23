Jake McCarthy News: Starts in right field
McCarthy started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's spring game against the Mariners.
McCarthy and Alek Thomas are involved in a competition for a starting job in the outfield. Both saw action Sunday with Thomas patrolling center field. McCarthy enters spring training ahead of Thomas on the depth chart after a strong season at the plate in 2024, when Thomas was dogged by injury and limited to 60 games between the majors and minors.
