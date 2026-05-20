Jake McCarthy News: Steals ninth base of season
McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a triple, stolen base, and two runs scored on Wednesday against the Rangers.
McCarthy tied teammate Brenton Doyle for the lead on stolen bases after he swiped second in the first inning off of jack Leiter. This stolen bag manufactured a run for Colorado after McCarthy got home on a TJ Rumfield single. The 28-year-old as been used as an everyday platoon player in the Rockies outfield this season, and played in center this game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2327 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More