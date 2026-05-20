Jake McCarthy News: Steals ninth base of season

McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a triple, stolen base, and two runs scored on Wednesday against the Rangers.

McCarthy tied teammate Brenton Doyle for the lead on stolen bases after he swiped second in the first inning off of jack Leiter. This stolen bag manufactured a run for Colorado after McCarthy got home on a TJ Rumfield single. The 28-year-old as been used as an everyday platoon player in the Rockies outfield this season, and played in center this game.