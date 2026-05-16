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Jake McCarthy News: Tallies eighth stolen base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

McCarthy went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

McCarthy singled in a run in the second inning and stole his eighth base of the season five frames later after reaching base on a single. He remains on the strong side of a platoon playing primarily in left field, and he has at least one hit in eight of his last 11 appearances. In that span, McCarthy has gone 10-for-30 with 10 RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
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