Jake McCarthy News: Tallies eighth stolen base
McCarthy went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
McCarthy singled in a run in the second inning and stole his eighth base of the season five frames later after reaching base on a single. He remains on the strong side of a platoon playing primarily in left field, and he has at least one hit in eight of his last 11 appearances. In that span, McCarthy has gone 10-for-30 with 10 RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2324 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends40 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target43 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More