Jake McCarthy News: Tallies eighth stolen base

McCarthy went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

McCarthy singled in a run in the second inning and stole his eighth base of the season five frames later after reaching base on a single. He remains on the strong side of a platoon playing primarily in left field, and he has at least one hit in eight of his last 11 appearances. In that span, McCarthy has gone 10-for-30 with 10 RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases.