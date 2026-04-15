Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy News: Tallies fifth stolen base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

McCarthy went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the Astros.

McCarthy began the season as Colorado's primary left fielder against right-handed pitching. However, he's only been in the lineup in four of Colorado's last eight games and has hit only .171 with three RBI and one run scored across 43 plate appearances. However, McCarthy has been aggressive on the basepaths when he's reached base, logging five stolen bases on six attempts.

Jake McCarthy
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake McCarthy See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
MLB
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts
Author Image
Jason Collette
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
28 days ago