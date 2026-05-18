Jake Meyers Injury: Activation imminent
Meyers (oblique) will join the Astros in Minneapolis and is slated to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the series against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
He will not be active for Monday's series opener, but Meyers could return to action Tuesday. The 29-year-old has been sidelined for more than a month with a right oblique strain but has been cleared to return after playing four rehab contests. Once activated, Meyers should receive the lion's share of starts in center field for Houston.
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