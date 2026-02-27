Jake Meyers Injury: Battling back spasms
Meyers was scratched from the lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League game against Washington due to back spasms, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Meyers has gone 1-for-5 with an RBI and a walk in two games this spring. His back likely won't affect his availability for Opening Day, but the Astros will play it safe and keep him on the bench Friday while Kellen Strahm patrols center field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O22 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions31 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23157 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer160 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target160 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More