Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers Injury: Battling back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 2:36pm

Meyers was scratched from the lineup for Friday's Grapefruit League game against Washington due to back spasms, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers has gone 1-for-5 with an RBI and a walk in two games this spring. His back likely won't affect his availability for Opening Day, but the Astros will play it safe and keep him on the bench Friday while Kellen Strahm patrols center field.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
