Jake Meyers Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 2 strain

The Astros placed Meyers on the 10-day injured list Friday with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Meyers was pulled from Wednesday's contest with lower-back tightness, and imaging later revealed the outfielder had suffered a significant strain. The Astros haven't yet provided a timeline for his return, but he will almost certainly miss more than the 10-day minimum. Taylor Trammell was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to replenish Houston's outfield depth, and Joey Loperfido and Brice Matthews are candidates to receive more starts in center field while Meyers is sidelined.