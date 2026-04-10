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Jake Meyers Injury: Diagnosed with Grade 2 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The Astros placed Meyers on the 10-day injured list Friday with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Meyers was pulled from Wednesday's contest with lower-back tightness, and imaging later revealed the outfielder had suffered a significant strain. The Astros haven't yet provided a timeline for his return, but he will almost certainly miss more than the 10-day minimum. Taylor Trammell was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to replenish Houston's outfield depth, and Joey Loperfido and Brice Matthews are candidates to receive more starts in center field while Meyers is sidelined.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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