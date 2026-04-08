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Jake Meyers Injury: Exits game with back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:10pm

Meyers was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rockies in the second inning with lower-back tightness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers checked his swing on a Michael Lorenzen pitch but tweaked something in the process. He will likely be sent for an MRI to gain more clarity on the injury. Should Meyers have to miss time, Joey Loperfido and Brice Matthews are candidates for more playing time in center field.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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