Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers Injury: Expected back Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Meyers (back) is likely to resume playing in Grapefruit League games Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers was a late scratch from Friday's spring contest due to back spasms. He's due to go through a full workout Saturday, which will help the team evaluate how the 29-year-old is feeling and whether he can return to the lineup after a few days of rest.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
