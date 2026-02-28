Jake Meyers Injury: Expected back Monday
Meyers (back) is likely to resume playing in Grapefruit League games Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meyers was a late scratch from Friday's spring contest due to back spasms. He's due to go through a full workout Saturday, which will help the team evaluate how the 29-year-old is feeling and whether he can return to the lineup after a few days of rest.
