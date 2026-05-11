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Jake Meyers Injury: Rehab assignment on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 2:04pm

Meyers (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment this week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's not clear when or where exactly his rehab assignment will get kicked off, but it will be Meyers' first game action in more than a month, as he's been shelved by a Grade 2 right oblique strain. The Astros have been using Brice Matthews and Zach Cole in center field lately, but Meyers could reclaim his spot at the top of the depth chart once he's deemed ready for activation.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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