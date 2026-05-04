Jake Meyers Injury: Resumes swinging bat
Brian McTaggart of MLB.comMeyers (oblique) has started swinging a bat and reincorporating other baseball activities, mmm reports.
Meyers had been shut down after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain over three weeks ago. He will eventually need a rehab assignment once he gets sufficiently ramped up and should be able to return before the end of May if all goes well.
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