Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Meyers (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth Monday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He dealt with back spasms over the weekend but is back as expected Monday. Meyers seems like a pretty safe bet to open the year as the Astros' starting center fielder as long as he's healthy.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
25 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
34 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
160 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago