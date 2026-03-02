Jake Meyers News: Back in action
Meyers (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth Monday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He dealt with back spasms over the weekend but is back as expected Monday. Meyers seems like a pretty safe bet to open the year as the Astros' starting center fielder as long as he's healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O25 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions34 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23160 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer163 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target163 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More