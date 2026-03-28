Jake Meyers News: Busy performance in win
Meyers went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-9 win over the Angels.
Meyers did a little bit of everything Saturday, showing off both power and speed with his first extra-base hit and steal of the year. The 29-year-old has close to an everyday role in center field in store for 2026, but the right-handed-hitting Meyers hasn't turned in an OPS higher than .727 in any of his prior four seasons and may struggle for consistent fantasy value.
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