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Jake Meyers News: Getting rest Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Meyers isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers will get a break after going 0-for-5 with a run scored during Monday's contest. While he rests, Taylor Trammell, Brice Matthews and Cam Smith will form the Astros' outfield trio.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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