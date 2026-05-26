Jake Meyers News: Getting rest Tuesday
Meyers isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Meyers will get a break after going 0-for-5 with a run scored during Monday's contest. While he rests, Taylor Trammell, Brice Matthews and Cam Smith will form the Astros' outfield trio.
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