Jake Meyers News: Goes deep against Cubs

Meyers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Astros' 8-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Meyers opened Sunday's scoring with a solo home run of Shota Imanaga in the second inning. It was Meyers' first extra-base hit since returning from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and his second home run of the season. He is slashing .231/.293/.385 with one steal and five RBI across 58 plate appearances this season.