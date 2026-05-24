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Jake Meyers News: Goes deep against Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Meyers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during the Astros' 8-5 win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Meyers opened Sunday's scoring with a solo home run of Shota Imanaga in the second inning. It was Meyers' first extra-base hit since returning from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and his second home run of the season. He is slashing .231/.293/.385 with one steal and five RBI across 58 plate appearances this season.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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