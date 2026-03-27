Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Meyers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Meyers will cede center field duties to Brice Matthews on Friday. Meyers went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk on Opening Day while batting ninth.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
21 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
50 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
59 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
185 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
188 days ago