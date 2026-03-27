Jake Meyers News: Idle Friday
Meyers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Meyers will cede center field duties to Brice Matthews on Friday. Meyers went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk on Opening Day while batting ninth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West21 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O50 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions59 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 23185 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer188 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More