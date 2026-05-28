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Jake Meyers News: Idle Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Meyers isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored since the beginning of Houston's four-game set with Texas, and he'll take a day to regroup Thursday. Zach Dezenzo, Taylor Trammell and Cam Smith will start across the outfield while Meyers sits.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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