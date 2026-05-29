Jake Meyers News: RBI double in loss Friday

Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

It was Meyers' first multi-hit game since returning from the injured list May 19. During that span, he's gone 5-for-28 (.179) at the plate with one double, one homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a 1:7 BB:K. For the season, Meyers is slashing .215/.278/.354 with two homers, six RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:15 BB:K across 72 plate appearances.