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Jake Meyers News: Reinstated, starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Meyers was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Meyers has been sidelined for over a month due to an oblique strain but is back with the Astros after going 1-for-16 during a four-game rehab assignment. The 29-year-old posted a .243/.326/.378 slash line with one homer and one steal in 12 games prior to the injury and should operate as Houston's primary center fielder now that he's healthy.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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