Jake Meyers News: Reinstated, starting Tuesday
Meyers was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Meyers has been sidelined for over a month due to an oblique strain but is back with the Astros after going 1-for-16 during a four-game rehab assignment. The 29-year-old posted a .243/.326/.378 slash line with one homer and one steal in 12 games prior to the injury and should operate as Houston's primary center fielder now that he's healthy.
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