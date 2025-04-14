Jake Meyers News: Resting Monday

Meyers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Meyers will get a breather in the series opener in St. Louis after he went 8-for-30 (.267 average) with a 5:5 BB:K, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and five stolen bases while starting in each of the past eight games. Chas McCormick will fill in as the Astros' center fielder Monday, but Meyers appears to have a firm grip on an everyday role.