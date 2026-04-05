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Jake Meyers News: Swats first home run of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Meyers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.

Meyers led off the eighth inning with a homer, his first of the season. The center fielder came into the game hitting .192 with one extra-base hit. He's now slashing .233/.333/.367 with the one home run, four RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:7 BB:K across 36 plate appearances.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
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