Jake Meyers News: Swats first home run of season

Meyers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Athletics.

Meyers led off the eighth inning with a homer, his first of the season. The center fielder came into the game hitting .192 with one extra-base hit. He's now slashing .233/.333/.367 with the one home run, four RBI, five runs scored, one stolen base and a 4:7 BB:K across 36 plate appearances.