Jake Meyers News: Taking seat Saturday
Meyers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
After going 2-for-11 at the plate in his first three games back from the injured list, Meyers will get a chance to rest Saturday while Brice Matthews starts in center field.
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