Jake Meyers headshot

Jake Meyers News: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Meyers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

After going 2-for-11 at the plate in his first three games back from the injured list, Meyers will get a chance to rest Saturday while Brice Matthews starts in center field.

Jake Meyers
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Meyers See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
5 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
16 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
27 days ago